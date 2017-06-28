Car and motorbike involved in A27 crash

A car and a motorcycle have reportedly been involved in a crash on the A27 just west of the Fontwell roundabout.

The accident is said to have happened westbound at the turning to Denmans Lane at around 8am this morning, Wednesday, June 28.

Police are said to be at the scene and part of the A27 is believed to be blocked.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.