Car crashes into Chichester pub

Police have said a car hit the Hole in the Wall pub in St Martins Street today in what is believed to have been a medical episode.

A police spokesman said the driver of the grey Skoda, a 78-year-old local man, has been taken to St Richards Hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Officers were called to the scene at 1a St Martins Street just after midday today, where bystanders were already assisting the man, the spokesman added.

No one else was involved or hurt in the collision, police confirmed.