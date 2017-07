Emergency services were called to Sainsbury’s in Westhampnett Road this afternoon after a car hit a wall, police have confirmed.

The incident, apparently as the result of a medical episode, led to police and ambulance crews being called at 1.42pm, according to police.

Paramedics removed the female driver and the scene was cordoned off for further investigation, police added.

No further information is available at this stage, a police spokesman said.