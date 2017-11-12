COUNTY NEWS: Two hospitalised after A259 ambulance collision

Two people have been hospitalised after a car collided with an ambulance earlier today.

The incident happened on the A259 in East Dean at the junction with Gilberts Drive at just after 11am this morning.

Two people were hospitalised after a collision between an ambulance and a car in East Dean earlier today. Picture: Nick Fontana

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 11.07 this morning and sent appliances from Eastbourne and Seaford.

They were used to cut two people out of the car, who were then handed over to paramedics.

According to photographer Nick Fontana, who was at the scene, the pair were sent to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the ambulance was on its way to an emergency call, and that the air ambulance also attended this callout.

The A259 was closed while the collision was dealt with by emergency services, but the road has now reopened.