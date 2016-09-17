COUNTY TRAVEL: Saturday, September 17

Keeping you up to date with travel news across the region.

RAIL:

Barnham: Engineering work is taking place between Pulborough and Arundel, closing all lines. On Saturday, buses replace trains between Pulborough and Barnham. On Sunday, buses replace trains between Pulborough and Bognor Regis.

Southern Trains: Journeys may be affected by delays caused by on-going train crew availability, according to Southern. Members of the public are advised to check their specific travel plans before setting off.

ROAD:

A23: Disruption is expected between 8.30pm today and 6am on Sunday on the A23 northbound between the junctions with the A272 and the M23 due to horticultural works. Disruption is also expected tomorrow from 8.30pm to 6am on Monday, September 19.

M23: Expect ongoing disruption on the the M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8 due to barrier repairs. Expected to be completed Wednesday, November 30.

Sussexwide: Expect delays on parts of the M25, M23 and A23 today as police continue to escort pieces of the Shepham Wind Farm through the county. Officers will escort the materials, often large pieces of turbines, from Clacket Lane services on the M25, before travelling southbound on the M23 and the A23.

They will then turn west on to the A27 and, due to the road layout, will turn around at Shoreham clover leaf roundabout before continuing on to Polegate via Lewes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.