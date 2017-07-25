Driver who died as car hit wall is named

A woman who died at the wheel as her car hit a wall of Sainsbury’s supermarket in Westhampnett Road has been named by police.

Mary Eileen Boyd, 87, of Ormonde Avenue, Chichester, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Monday July 17, according to police.

Today a police spokesman said the circumstances of the incident were ‘still under investigation’.

A cordon was put in place following a call to emergency services at around 1.40pm, and lifted later that afternoon.