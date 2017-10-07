Emsworth A27 turnoff to close for emergency works

‘Emergency roadworks’ will see the westbound A27 turning to Emsworth closed on Monday night, Highways England said.

The work is planned for the exit slip road to the A259 from 9pm on Monday, October 9 and the lane will be closed until 6am.

The A27 westbound exit slip to the A259 . Reason : Emergency roadworks are planned. Status : Pending. Schedule : From 21:00 on 9 October 2017 to 06:00 on 10 October 2017. Lanes Closed : All lanes will be closed.

