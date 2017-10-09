Emsworth festival organiser describes Natural History Museum crash aftermath

The organiser of Wemsfest has told of the aftermath of the incident at the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday.

Mark Ringwood from Emsworth was in the capital when a car ploughed into pedestrians near the Natural History Museum which has left 11 people injured.

Shortly after the incident Mark said: “We were going to see the Pink Floyd exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum and we were sat a restaurant when our waitress said there had been an incident outside.

“The whole road is closed off and there is a heavy police presence in the area and police helicopters in the sky.

Mark added: “I think everyone seems to be just trying to carry on as normal because no one knows what is happening.”

Police confirmed the incident was not terror-related.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Whilst inquiries continue it is believed a car mounted the pavement and collided with a number of pedestrians.

“Eleven people were found at the scene with varying injuries and nine of them have been taken to hospital, and this includes the man that was detained by police.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The man detained by officers is currently under arrest and is in custody at a north London police station.

“The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident.”

A 47 year old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving has been released under investigation, police said.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.