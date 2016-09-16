Five-car collision in Chichester

Five cars collided with each other in Chichester this morning whilst stopping at traffic lights, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police attended the incident happened at approximately 9.30am in Orchard Street.

Nobody was hurt in the collision and the road is now clear.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.