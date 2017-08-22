How dangerous is Chichester’s A27 bypass?

Fishbourne roundabout has had the most serious accidents of any junction on the A27 Chichester bypass in the last five years, accident data has revealed.

The accident log from West Sussex County highways shows there were six serious accidents at Fishbourne roundabout from June 2012 to June this year with four at Bognor Road and four at Whyke roundabout.

Over the five year period, Bognor Road roundabout had the most collisions overall with 53 reported incidents to 37 at Fishbourne, but a lower proportion of serious incidents, 7.5 per cent compared to 16 per cent at Fishbourne and 14 per cent at Whyke roundabout.

The Oving Lights, which are to be closed under housing plans for Shopwhyke, showed only eight slight collisions in the same time span, with no serious incidents.

Across the A27 bypass and on roads approaching it there were no fatal incidents in the log and of 207 accidents, 87 per cent were classed as ‘slight’.

Around 80 per cent of those 207 accidents were on the five major junctions.

Fishbourne and Bognor Road are the most dangerous roundabouts, followed by the junctions at Whyke and Portfield.

Stockbridge roundabout has had just one serious incident, recorded earlier this year.