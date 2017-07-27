‘Lucky escape’ for driver after car flips in Northchapel

A male driver was taken to hospital after his car flipped and ended in a ditch near Northchapel.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A283 between Petworth and Northchapel at around 10.22am on Wednesday, July 26, according to police.

Chichester Police posted a picture of the upturned car with the message: “Take it easy on the roads today. Plenty of surface water about. One driver had a lucky escape near #Northchapel this morning #DriveToArrive.”

Chichester Police added the male driver was taken to hospital and that no other cars were involved.

