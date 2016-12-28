Man taken to hospital after serious Emsworth crash

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Boxing Day following a serious road traffic collision in Emsworth, police have said.

Officers were called just after 5pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Vauxhall Mervia and a motorcycle on Havant Road.

The male motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

He is now in a stable condition.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions, between Selangor Avenue and Nore Farm Avenue, for investigations – however had now been reopened.

Sgt Paul White said: “We know that there would have been other vehicles in the area at the time of the collision so we would like to hear from them.

“Did you see either vehicle prior to the collision or did you see what happened? If so, please contact us as you could have information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 463.