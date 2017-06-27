Man who died in Birdham Road collision named by police

An elderly man who died when his car collided with a tractor in Birdham Road has been named by police.

David Newton, 75, of Rookwood Road, West Wittering died at the scene after the Nissan Note he was driving was involved in the collision on Monday June 19, police said.

The tractor was towing a trailer at the time of the incident, at around 2.30pm, police have confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Willowfold.

