Motorbike involved in Fittleworth crash

A motorbike and another vehicle have reportedly been involved in a collision in Fittleworth.

Police are said to have closed the B2138 Lower Street at the junction with the A283, close to the Saint Mary the Virgin church, following the accident today, Sunday, July 2.

Police are reportedly on the scene.

