Motorcyclist injured in Chichester collision

Police are investigating a collision between a motorcyclist from Bognor Regis and a car, which did not stop at the scene, police said.

The collision occurred at the roundabout between Via Ravenna and Cathedral Way in Chichester at 9.18am on Monday, 16 January, a spokesperson said.

A red Honda motorcycle and a silver coloured car were involved in the collision but the car failed to stop at the scene, the spokesperson said.

It is likely that this vehicle will have suffered damage to the right offside door, according to the spokesperson.

The 27-year-old motorcyclist suffered bruising to his hands and was left in some considerable discomfort, the spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 231 of 16/01.

