Pedestrian and vehicle involved in A259 collision

A pedestrian and a vehicle have been involved in a collision on the A259 at Colworth this morning, police said.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of the collision, which reportedly happened near the Mercedes Benz showroom.

At least one lane of the A259 is said to be closed and police have warned motorists to expect delays.

Arun Police tweeted at 9.08am: “We’re on scene at an RTC (road traffic collision) involving a pedestrian & a vehicle on the A259 at Colworth. One lane is closed, delays are expected.”