Roadworks causing two-mile A27 tailback

A lane closure on the A259 Cathedral Way, just off the Fishbourne Roundabout, is said to be causing huge delays this morning on the A27 heading into Chichester from the west.

The pavement on one side of Cathedral Way, heading from the Fishbourne Roundabout to the Chichester College roundabout, is being reconstructed.

The roadworks began yesterday and are set to be in place until May 31.

