Rowan Way junction work – hope in sight

A highway engineer has confirmed no right turn options are among those being considered for the Rowan Way business park junction.

In a statement, issued by West Sussex County Council, Simon Neville said: “We are in the process of exploring options to improve access and egress of the Halfords junction onto Rowan Way.

“These options do include left in / left out variants.”

Mr Neville confirmed the scheme is currently in the ‘options / appraisal’ stage and a period of consultation is ‘shortly due to take place’.

He confirmed: “Consultees are likely to include parish and district councils, the local county councillor and an agent/ representative of the retail park.

“Once the consultation period is finished, we will move forward to designing the package of works and hope to be able to include the scheme in the 2018/19 construction programme, but this date is by no means certain at this stage.”

