Scooter rider hit by a bus in Chichester is said to be ‘fine’

A man riding a mobility scooter who was hit by a bus in Chichester was out of hospital within days and is said to be doing ‘fine’.

Emergency services attended the incident in Southgate at around 1pm on Thursday, September 14.

The road was closed for an hour and the man was rushed to St Richard’s Hospital with head injuries, thought to be serious.

An eye witness spoke of the horror of seeing the man on the scooter suddenly topple into the road and into the path of a oncoming bus.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I watched him just flop into the road, I tried to grab him. The bus had no chance of avoiding him, it was awful.”

Staff at a number of businesses tended to the man, said to be late 30s, until ambulance staff arrived.

Miraculously, a member of staff at Creations Hair Salon said he returned just days later to collect his scooter and seemed ‘fine’.

