Selsey lifeboat crew assist stricken yacht

Selsey RNLI were called to assist a 24ft yacht after its skipper reported running aground on rocks off Selsey Bill.

The Selsey all-weather Shannon class lifeboat ‘Denise and Eric’ launched at 3.02pm on Thursday, August 31, and headed to the Mixon Rocks, 1.25 miles from the boathouse where a vessel could be seen.

Once on the scene it became clear the Celtic Origin had floated clear of the reef and after pulling alongside the yacht the lifeboat volunteers made sure the two crew members were OK and the vessel hadn’t suffered any damage or water ingress.

The Selsey crew then escorted the yacht to Littlehampton, its intended destination.

