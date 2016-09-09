Selsey Town Council to host A27 meeting

Selsey Town Council is holding a special meeting to discuss plans for the A27 on Wednesday, September 14.

The additional full council meeting will start at 7.30pm at the Council Chamber, Selsey Town Council offices, 55 High Street.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.

In Thursday’s Chichester Observer we incorrectly said the A27 council meeting was on September 28, instead of the correct date of September 14. We apologise for any confusion.

At the Highways England A27 exhibition in Selsey this week, many of the town’s residents questioned if any of the five options proposed would improve the long-standing traffic issues on the Manhood Peninsula.

To read the story click here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.