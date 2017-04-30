Serious collision on A27 closes carriageway

Drivers heading to Portsmouth have been warned to avoid the area as a serious collision has closed part of the A27.

Emergency services, including the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, are currently at the scene on the eastbound carriageway just past the M275 junction.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A27 in Portsmouth.

‘Officers were called to the scene at 12.10pm and as a result of the incident the eastbound carriageway is currently closed.

‘The closure starts on the M27 at junction 12 and ends on the A27 at the Eastern Road junction.

‘Debris on the road is also causing significant delays on the westbound carriageway.

‘We would ask motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.’

It added the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Long delays are expected and drivers are being urged to avoid the route.