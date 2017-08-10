Severe delays after three car collision at Fishbourne Roundabout

A collision involving three cars on the A27 at Fishbourne roundabout is causing severe delays.

Tailbacks are reported as far as Southbourne on the eastbound carriageway approaching the roundabout.

Police and ambulance services are at the scene following a call at 9.45am to the incident.

A police spokesman said only miinor injuries had been reported.

Drivers are advised to expect queues of up to 30 minutes.

This story will be updated as we know more.