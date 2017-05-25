Shopwhyke Road to close next week

Motorists won’t be able to access Chichester using the Oving Lights from the east next week because Shopwhyke Road is being closed.

Landbuild is currently reconstructing the road as part of developer CALA Homes building more than 500 houses at Shopwhyke Lakes, and is closing the road completely to finish the project.

Shopwhyke Road will be closed between No. 6 Shopwhyke Road and Coach Road from Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2, with diversions in place.

Access will still be possible for Shopwhyke and Oving Road residents from the A27 at the Oving Lights.

Dave Jackson, Landbuild contract manager, said in a letter confirming the work: “A full closure is required to ensure the safety of the public and workforce during these works.”

He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience our works may cause you and appreciate your patience while these works are undertaken.”

The Oving Lights are used by many drivers accessing both Chichester and the A27 from the east, but the lights will eventually close completely once more of the houses currently being constructed are built.

