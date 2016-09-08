TRAFFIC: Broken down bus blocks A286

The A286 St Pancras road in Chichester has been partially blocked by a broken down bus.

Traffic is slow moving around the East Street junction, according to reports.

The incident follows reports of delays on the A27 between the Portfield and Bognor roundabouts due to an accident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.