Traffic light plan for A259 Bognor Road

Traffic light signals are set to be introduced on the A259 Bognor Road to allow access to a business park.

Cathedral Business Park, which has yet to be built, is planned for the former fuel depot site between Springfield Park and the A27 Bognor Road roundabout.

After years of planning, West Sussex County Council has formally submitted proposals to create the junction with a notice in this week’s Observer.

Junction designs would stop all right turns into the site, with westbound traffic taking a U-turn at the roundabout.

Highways officers examining the plan found that the traffic lights would not result in queues backing up onto the roundabout.

A spokesperson for Chichester District Council said the business park could not be built until the works were completed.

She said: “Before work can start on developing the new business park on the former fuel depot site, there are a number of outstanding planning conditions which need to be addressed by the applicant and approved by the council first.

“Some of these relate to materials, the internal road layout, parking and turning, a construction management plan, landscaping and details of foul and surface water drainage among others.

“There is also a condition which states that no construction of the business park can begin until works to the vehicle access to the site from the A259 have been carried out.”

What do you think? Email us at news@chiobserver.co.uk or comment below.