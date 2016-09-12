TRAFFIC: Overturned lorry blocking A27 at Tangmere

Firefighters have been called to attend an overturned lorry blocking the westbound carriageway of the A27 near Tangmere.

Two fire crews are at the scene, a tweet from the fire service has confirmed.

Traffic is queuing between Fontwell Park Racecourse and Tangmere Roundabout.

Motorists are advised to expect servere delays.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.