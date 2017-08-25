TRAVEL: Accident at Spitalfield Lane cleared

A two car collision that partially blocked Spitalfield Lane in Chichester this morning has been cleared, according to police.

Sussex Police have confirmed police are at the scene of a collision in Spitalfield Lane, although it is not clear whether this has contributed to congestion.

Queues on the westbound carriagway into Chichester are reported as far as Tangmere.

Bognor Road is also heavily congested with queues to Drayton Lane.