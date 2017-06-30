TRAVEL: Accident cleared on A27 Chichester Bypass at Stockbridge Road

An accident involving a car and a motorvan has been cleared after a collision on Stockbridge Roundabout earlier this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Congestion is still reported along Stockbridge Road and eastbound on the A27 between Stockbridge Road and Portfield Roundabout.

The minor incident at 2.50pm affected traffic in both directions with the road cleared by 3.20pm, police said.

Roads around Chichester are very busy at this time due to rush hour traffic and the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

