TRAVEL All rail lines blocked at Bognor Regis

All train lines are blocked at Bognor Regis due to a signal point failure, Southern Rail have confirmed.

Network Rail engineers are working to fix the issue, with disruption expected until 7pm.

Services to and from Bognor Regis are expected to be cancelled, delayed or altered.

The 100 bus from Compass and the 700 bus from Stagecoach are accepting rail tickets between Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton.

Check your journey before you travel using live departure information at www.nationalrail.co.uk