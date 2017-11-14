TRAVEL: Four-vehicle accident closes A22

The A22 is closed southbound due to a four-vehicle incident before Lewes Road, according to travel reports.
The accident near Little Horsted is reportedly between the A26 and Harveys Lane.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
The A22 is closed southbound due to a four-vehicle incident before Lewes Road, according to travel reports.
The accident near Little Horsted is reportedly between the A26 and Harveys Lane.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.