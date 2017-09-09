TRAVEL: Long delays on approach to Goodwood

There are reports of long delays and queuing traffic on all roads surrounding Goodwood as motorists make their way to this year’s Revival Festival.

The A27 westbound is backed up from the Goodwood roundabout to Fontwell.

There are also reports of queuing traffic on the A27 eastbound Chichester bypass on the approach to the Goodwood roundabout.

AA traffic news is reporting long delays and stop-start traffic on New Road affecting traffic heading in both directions at Claypit Lane.

The long delays are expected to affect road users throughout the weekend as thousands of people make their way to the Revival Festival at Goodwood.

The festival got underway on Friday and will run all weekend before finishing on Sunday.