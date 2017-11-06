TRAVEL: Overnight A27 lane closures

Drainage works on the A27 are due to see overnight lane closures in place from today (November 6) to November 10.

Disruption is expected everyday in both directions between the A285 Chichester and the junction with the A29 South.

On Monday and Tuesday night one lane will be closed from 9pm to 6am the following morning.

Lane closures will start slightly earlier on Wednesday and Thursday night into Friday morning with one lane closed from 8pm to 6am.