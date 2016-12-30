TRAVEL: Road cleared after car overturns in Woodmancote near Emsworth

A car left the road and overturned into some trees in Woodmancote this morning, according to police.

The female driver is believed to have sustained only minor injuries following the incident in South Lane at around 8.30am, police said.

Fire and ambulance services also attended and the road was reopened at 9.35am, police added.

