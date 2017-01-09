TRAVEL UPDATE: A27 clear following accident at Tangmere roundabout

The A27 is now clear following a two-car collision earlier this morning, police have confirmed.

The collision involving a silver Hyundai and a dark coloured 4x4 was blocking one lane of the A27 westbound just before Tangmere roundabout.

Police said the road was clear by 9.20am.

