TRAVEL UPDATE: A27 reopened after accident

The eastbound A27 has been fully reopened at Chichester following an accident earlier this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Lane one of the dual carriageway was closed after two cars left the road between Portfield Roundabout and the A285 junction, police said.

An initial call from a driver at 2pm to say their car had come off the road was followed by a second call from another driver at the same location, police added.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area until around 4pm while the vehicles were removed, but congestion is now clearing.

Police have urged drivers to drive carefully in wet conditions.

