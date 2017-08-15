TRAVEL UPDATE: Car crashes into hedge near A27 Fishbourne Roundabout

Heavy delays are reported around the A27 Fishbourne Roundabout after a car crashed into a hedge, partially blocking the eastbound carriageway.

Police said the nearside lane of the dual carriageway was partially closed after officers were called to the incident at around 10.30am this morning.

A spokesman for police said two people in the green sports car were understood to be uninjured.

Travel reports detailed a ‘rolled car’ with heavy congestion on the eastbound A27 and the A259 approaching the roundabout to Salthill Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on the A27 bypass westbound on all sections to Fishbourne Roundabout.

A stalled vehicle at A286 Stockbridge Road is also causing delays in both directions.

This story will be updated as we know more.