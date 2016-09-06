Unanimous calls for a northern bypass at packed Donnington meeting

More than 200 people flooded a Donnington Parish Council meeting on the A27 on Monday night to unanimously vote to reject all five of Highways England’s options and call for a northern bypass to be reinstated.

Chairman William Fleming said: “We wanted to get an idea of which option people in the parish want ahead of a parish council meeting next Monday, and with a show of hands every one but around six or seven people voted for no option and for the northern route to reinstated.

“We didn’t expect that many people there, we usually only have half a dozen at annual meetings but this is clearly a contentious issue which affects a lot of people.”

A number of Donnington residents and business owners are particularly against Option 2, which includes a major new flyover at Stockbridge and southern link road.

