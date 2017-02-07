UPDATE: A27 reopen following two car collision

The A27 westbound has been reopened following a collision involving two cars at Fontwell, police have confirmed.

One person is reported to have suffered a head injury following the incident at 4.20pm, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Arundel Road junction.

Motorists have been advised to expect disruption.

