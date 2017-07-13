UPDATE: Rail lines re-opened at Bognor Regis after points failure

Railway lines have re-opened at Bognor Regis following a fault with the signalling system earlier today, Southern Rail have confirmed

Network Rail engineers are working to fix the issue, with disruption expected until 6.30pm.

Services to and from Bognor Regis are expected to be cancelled, delayed or altered.

The 100 bus is accepting rail tickets between Chichester, Bognor and Littlehampton, Southern Rail tweeted.

Check your journey before you travel using live departure information at www.nationalrail.co.uk