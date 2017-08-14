UPDATE: Three young children in car that flipped on A27

Three young boys were passengers in a car that rolled on the A27 outside Chichester on Sunday, ending on its roof, police have confirmed.

The boys, aged three, eight and ten, and the male driver sustained only minor injuries with a police spokesman describing it as a lucky escape.

A number of witnesses reportedly helped the driver and boys get out of the car, despite it being overturned.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to the A27 eastbound between the Stockbridge and Fishbourne roundabouts, near Chichester, at 4.43pm on Sunday, August 13, after a silver Vauxhall Insignia saloon car overturned.

“A man driving the vehicle, and three passengers – boys aged ten, eight and three – were able to get out of the car, having sustained minor injuries.

“Both eastbound carriageways of the A27 were closed to traffic and diversions set up while the incident was dealt with, and the road did not fully re-open until 6.40pm.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service added: “At 16.48 we responded with two ambulances and a response car to an overturned car on the Chichester bypass A27.

“Car had an adult man and three children. A patient was taken to Tunbridge wells Hospital at Pembury but my log does not say who was taken to hospital.”

