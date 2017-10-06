VIDEO: Reckless West Sussex cyclist gets trapped on railway tracks

CCTV footage has revealed a reckless cyclist from West Sussex who got trapped on railway tracks after trying to jump the level crossing lights.

On Monday morning a joint Network Rail and British Transport Police mobile CCTV van, which was in the area watching for motorists jumping the lights, spotted a female cyclist ducking under the lowering barrier at the Roundstone level crossing in East Preston and getting stuck on the railway.

CCTV footage of a reckless cyclist who got caught on the tracks at Roundstone level crossing in East Preston. Picture: Network Rail

Network Rail level crossing manager Clive Robey said: “The woman was in no danger from trains, as the signaller was able to raise the barriers so she could get out, but it did mean that the train and the motorists had to wait longer. Had she tried the same thing at an automatic crossing, such as at Yapton, she would have been in great danger of being hit by a train.

“As it was, she narrowly missed getting hit by the barrier as it came down – something that has caused injury to cyclists in the past.

“Level crossing lights and barriers are there to keep everyone safe and I would appeal to users, at Roundstone and elsewhere, to pay attention to them. People do have to wait a few minutes, but today’s incident shows why there is a gap between the barriers coming down and the train crossing over.”

Mr Robey visited the crossing later in the week and explained the dangers to the cyclist, who is a regular user of the road.

Roundstone crossing is located at the junction of the B2140 Worthing Road and North Lane, just off the A259 in East Preston.

It has four full barriers, controlled remotely by a signaller. Some level crossings on more minor roads, with two barriers instead of four, are automatic and are not monitored.

Recent incidents at the busy crossing include a driver swerving round stationary cars as the barriers came down, which happened on September 15 this year, and a pedestrian jumping over the barriers on August 28.