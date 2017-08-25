Weekday parking costs 13 per cent of an average Chichester salary, survey shows

Those living in Chichester lose 13 per cent of their weekly wage on parking in the city centre, a parking survey has revealed.

Weekday parking costs workers £46 of an average weekly wage in the area of £364, according to research from The Car People.

Prices accounted for weekday parking in car parks within 15 minutes or less of the city centre from 8:30am to 5pm.

The figures put Chichester above the 11 per cent national average for city centre parking fees, although the survey found those on minimum wage typically lose 14 per cent of their wages on parking.

The average Brit earns £27,000 a year with an annual income of £21,639 after tax. Earning £416 a week, the survey indicated Britons are paying out £44 on parking in city centres.

In Southampton, workers spend an average of £34.15 on inner city parkng, around eight per cent of earnings.

Unsurprisingly, The Car People’s research revealed London as the UK city with the most expensive city centre parking, costing an average of £218 a week and £11,375 a year – slashing London residents’ weekly wage (£521) by 42 per cent.

London was followed by Oxford and Leeds as the most expensive cities centres for commuters to park.

The average Oxford resident earns £442 a week, of which 35 per cent is spent forking out £153 on city centre parking. Likewise, Leeds workers’ pay out a whopping £113 a week on parking, sacrificing 28 per cent of their weekly wage (£403) to get to work.

Ely is home to the cheapest city centre parking in the UK, with residents sacrificing a mere 1.5% (£4.92) of their weekly wage (£338) to pay for parking. Stirling and Ripon were also found the be inexpensive cities for commuters to park, with residents losing a small fraction of their wage, around two per cent, compared to Londoners to park in the city centre.

Jonathan Allbones, sales director at The Car People said: “We know how expensive inner-city parking can be, and luckily most of us further up north benefit from free parking at work, however for those less fortunate there are excellent ways to try find spaces cheaper such as parkonmydrive.com which could save you a lot!”

1 Based on prices for 8:30am – 5:30pm, within a 15-minute walk or less from Parkopedia’s definition of the city centre: https://en.parkopedia.com/

2 Based on average UK salary in the tax year 2016/2017:https://www.incometaxcalculator.org.uk/average-salary-uk.php

3 Based on UK minimum wage as of August 2017: https://www.monster.co.uk/career-advice/article/uk-average-salary-graphs

4 Based on average Oxford salary in the tax year 2016/2017:http://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Location=Oxford-England%3A-Oxfordshire/Salary

5 Based on average Leeds salary in the tax year 2016/2017:http://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Location=Leeds-England%3A-Leeds/Salary

6 Based on average Ely salary in the tax year 2016/2017:http://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Location=Ely-England%3A-Cambridgeshire/Salary

7 Based on average Stirling salary in the tax year 2016/2017:http://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Location=Stirling-Scotland%3A-Stirling/Salary

8 Based on average Ripon salary in the tax year 2016/2017:http://www.payscale.com/research/UK/Location=Ripon-England%3A-North-Yorkshire/Salary