Witnesses sought to a Bognor collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-car collision on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on Tuesday (October 10) evening.

The crash occurred at around 8.15pm near the Burger King food outlet and investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or noticed any of the vehicles involved being driven beforehand.

Two cars, both BMW 330s, one grey and driven by a 29-year-old man from Tangmere, and one silver, driven by a 37-year-old man from Bognor, were northbound on the dual carriageway when they and a black Citrioen C3, driven by a 19-year-old woman from Bognor, were in collision.

No one was injured but there was damage to roadside furniture and one of the BMWs crossed the central reservation into the southbound carriageway.

PC Paul Waltho, of the Arundel roads policing unit, said: “Information about the collision or the manner in which the vehicles were being driven shortly before it occurred would be extremely helpful to our investigation.”

Anyone able to assist is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1259 of 10/10.