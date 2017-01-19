Woman arrested at Lancing railway station

Police have confirmed a woman was arrested at Lancing railway station this afternoon (January 19).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said they responded to a report of a suspected shoplifter just after 4pm on Thursday (January 19) who had gone onto the track at East Worthing Railway Station.

Officers and railway staff located her on the line and she boarded a train to Lancing where she was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and trespass on the railway, according to police.

A spokesman for BTP said officers were called to East Worthing Railway station this afternoon (January 19) following reports of a person threatening to harm themselves.

According to BTP, the call came into police at 4.14pm and officers, alongside colleagues from Sussex Police, are currently at the scene.

Train services between Worthing and Hove are likely to be delayed.

Police said there is no further information available at this time.

