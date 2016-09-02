Woman rescued after car smashes into tree near Goodwood

Fire crews cut a woman free from a car in the early hours of this morning following a crash near Goodwood.

Emergency services were called to Selhurstpark Road where a Mercedes car had left the road and collided with a tree at around 1.30am.

A female driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital with neck, chest and back pains, police confirmed.

Chichester and Midhurst fire crews assisted at the scene, a fire spokesperson added.

