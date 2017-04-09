TRAVEL NEWS: A272 closed both ways due to ‘serious’ accident

The A272 has been closed both ways in Petworth following a ‘serious’ accident involving a motorcyclist, police said.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 7.20am this morning (April 9) and are still at the scene.

A spokesman from Sussex Police said: “The road will be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to avoid the road.

The accident reportedly happened between Fittleworth Road in Wisborough Green and Kingspit Lane in Petworth).

More to follow.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 7.20am today (April 9). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The accident reportedly happened between Fittleworth Road and Kingspit Lane. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

