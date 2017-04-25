TRAVEL: Rail lines blocked at Chichester due to trespasser

Police are in attendance as ‘a trespasser on the railway’ causes lines to be blocked between Chichester and Havant.

Southern Rail has confirmed that all lines between the stations are currently blocked.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Cathedral Way at 4.02pm today (Tuesday, April 25).

Disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm, according to National Rail.

More to follow.

