TRAVEL: Shripney Road blocked by two car collision

Police have confirmed Shripney Road is currently blocked due to a two car collision.

A spokeman said officers were called at 3.10pm today and that, at present, one person is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services are said to still be at the scene. This story will be updated as we know more.

