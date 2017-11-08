Tweet taste of success for book club

A very small primary school received a very big response after sharing its literary adventures on social media.

Youngsters from Chidham Parochial Primary School posted pictures of themselves on Twitter reading their favourite books – and some big names responded.

David Walliams and Ricky Gervais both ‘liked’ posts about their books, while former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen and authors including Philip Ardagh, Robin Stevens, Lisa Thompson and Cressida Cowell all sent comments.

Katherine Rundell, author of the award-winning book Rooftoppers went one better, answering children’s questions, while Tim Bowler, who wrote Game Changer, read some of their writing.

Teacher Louise Edwards said: “The children have been absolutely thrilled with the response.

“We are able to share the tweets on our in-school Seesaw account, meaning the parents who aren’t on Twitter can also get involved, and the support has been great.

“There is an element of ‘how creative can we get’ – I never know what photo will come through next.

“We’ve had Jessemina reading up a tree, Yoanna reading Harry Potter in Bulgarian, and many many pets are getting involved.”

Mrs Edwards said #chidhambookclub had been created to raise the profile of reading and create “a buzz” about books.

She added: “The children are talking about what they are reading to other children, to their teachers and to their parents – what more can we ask for?

“One of the ideas behind the project was for the children to be inspired by what their peers are reading, for the talk to turn to recommendations – and we are definitely seeing this.”

The next step for the young readers will be to review their books on Twitter – which will be quite a job using only 280 characters!